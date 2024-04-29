Former NFL MVP and four-time Pro Bowler Matt Ryan is officially joining CBS Sports' "The NFL Today" after announcing his retirement last week. David Berson, president and CEO of CBS Sports, made the announcement on Monday that the former quarterback will join James Brown, Nate Burleson, Bill Cowher and JJ Watt.

Ryan will join the action, while longtime analysts Phil Simms and Boomer Esiason will depart the show after more than two decades as NFL analysts.

Ryan reflected on the new gig, expressing his gratitude for the opportunity.

"I grew up watching 'The NFL Today' so I'm honored to join this iconic show and hope to continue the high standard set by Phil, Boomer and others before me," said Ryan. "I am thankful for this exciting new opportunity and can't wait to get started with my new teammates."

The pregame show debuted in 1975 and was the first live show that highlighted every game in the NFL.

This is not Ryan's first run with CBS Sports. He spent time last season as an NFL game analyst and was in studio during the playoffs and Super Bowl LVIII. Berson was impressed by Ryan's work last year.

"Matt had an outstanding first year at CBS Sports, excelling as both a studio and game analyst," Berson said. "He is the consummate team player and a Hall of Fame person. We love the chemistry he has with the studio crew and we're excited to see him entertain NFL fans and share his passion, insight and perspective alongside JB, Nate, Coach and JJ."

Berson also commented on the careers of Simms and Esiason.

"Phil and Boomer set the standard of excellence for NFL analysts," added Berson. "We are so grateful for their immeasurable contributions to CBS Sports. We genuinely thank them for being incredible teammates and for their passion, dedication and commitment to elevating CBS Sports' NFL coverage every season."

Esiason will remain in the CBS Sports family with the "Boomer and Gio Show" on CBS Sports Network.

Ryan finished his playing career as one of five players in league history to pass for at least 60,000 yards and win an MVP. The No. 3 overall draft pick played 15 seasons, spending time with the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts. He ranks in the top 10 in passing yards (62,792), touchdowns (381), completions (5,551) and attempts (8,464).