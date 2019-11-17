How to watch Ravens vs. Texans: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Ravens vs. Texans football game
Who's Playing
Baltimore (home) vs. Houston (away)
Current Records: Baltimore 6-2; Houston 6-3
What to Know
The Houston Texans have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They are on the road again on Sunday and play against the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium. Both teams are strolling into their contest after big wins in their previous games.
You can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Houston's strategy against the Jacksonville Jaguars two weeks ago. Houston was the clear victor by a 26-3 margin over Jacksonville. Houston's success was spearheaded by the efforts of RB Carlos Hyde, who picked up 160 yards on the ground on 19 carries, and QB Deshaun Watson, who passed for 201 yards and two TDs on 28 attempts. Watson ended up with a passer rating of 120.40.
Houston's defense was a presence as well, and it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. The picks came courtesy of SS Jahleel Addae and SS Justin Reid.
Meanwhile, Baltimore entered their matchup last week as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They were fully in charge, breezing past the Cincinnati Bengals 49-13. QB Lamar Jackson had a stellar game for the Ravens as he picked up 65 yards on the ground on seven carries and threw three passing touchdowns. Jackson ended up with a perfect passer rating of 158.30.
Their wins bumped Houston to 6-3 and Baltimore to 6-2. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Texans come into the matchup boasting the second fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the league at three. But the Ravens rank first in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 15 on the season. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $63.00
Odds
The Ravens are a 4.5-point favorite against the Texans.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 52
Series History
Baltimore won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 27, 2017 - Baltimore 23 vs. Houston 16
