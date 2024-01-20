Who's Playing

Green Bay Packers @ San Francisco 49ers

Regular Season Records: Green Bay 9-8, San Francisco 12-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The 49ers will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will face off against the Green Bay Packers in an NFC playoff match at 8:15 p.m. ET at Levi's Stadium. The timing isn't great for the 49ers: they have been struggling with two straight losses at home, while the Packers have snatched up three consecutive wins on the road.

San Francisco missed an extra point against Los Angeles last Sunday and it came back to haunt them. The 49ers were just a hair shy of victory and fell 21-20 to the Rams. The loss hurts even more since San Francisco was up 21-7 with 0:11 left in the second.

Sam Darnold put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 19 yards and a touchdown, and also threw for 189 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Green Bay scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Sunday. They strolled past the Cowboys with points to spare, taking the game 48-32. Considering how many points were scored, both coaches might be spending a little more time focusing on defense before their next games.

The Packers' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Aaron Jones, who rushed for 118 yards and three touchdowns. That's the first time this season that Jones punched in two or more rushing touchdowns. The team also got some help courtesy of Jordan Love, who threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns while completing 76.2% of his passes.

San Francisco's defeat dropped their record down to 12-5. As for Green Bay, they have been performing well recently as they've won seven of their last nine contests, which provided a nice bump to their 9-8 record this season.

Odds

San Francisco is a big 9.5-point favorite against Green Bay, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 50.5 points.

Series History

Green Bay has won 4 out of their last 7 games against San Francisco.