The Denver Broncos selected Bo Nix at No. 12 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, and after rookie minicamp this weekend, they are getting a better look at how their first-rounder will fit into the team. Nix is hitting the ground running by learning the playbook and is getting familiar with his new teammates and coaches.

Nix commented on the transition from college to the pros, noting that every aspect has a learning curve.

"Everything's new, you're learning a new offense, new teammates, new coaches, new practice style, everything's new," Nix said (via ESPN). "Everything's new, you don't really know where to go, you have to kind of follow your position coach around."

Payton complimented his rookie QB's progress so far, noting that he had a solid practice.

"So much of it is huddle, snap count, break the huddle, under center, shotgun, it's a process," Payton said after Saturday's practice. "He's handling the install well, he had a pretty good practice today, he's grinding through it, he's doing good with it."

While Nix is still very new to the team, Payton is seeing some positive qualities that could make the first-rounder successful in this league.

"He had two or three down the field throws [Saturday],'' Payton said. "It's almost like watching a good golfer when you watch his game ... there's a patience to how he plays, the ball comes out."

The 24-year-old's approach is to "learn as much as you can and not make the same mistake twice."

The rookies get their own time to acclimate to their new teams before the rest of the players roll in for practice with them. Once the entire team arrives at the facility, the quarterback competition will officially begin. The team's QB room also includes Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson. Payton did not give too much away regarding how the quarterback lineup will shape out.

When asked about the competition, he said, "We'll figure it out, we'll figure it out ... We'll have a rotation and we'll go from there."