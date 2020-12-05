Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Tennessee

Current Records: Cleveland 8-3; Tennessee 8-3

What to Know

The Cleveland Browns will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Nissan Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. They will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each game than the last.

It was a close one, but this past Sunday the Browns sidestepped the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 27-25 win. It was another big night for Cleveland's RB Nick Chubb, who rushed for one TD and 144 yards on 19 carries.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans didn't have too much trouble with the Indianapolis Colts on the road this past Sunday as they won 45-26. Tennessee's RB Derrick Henry did his thing and rushed for three TDs and 178 yards on 27 carries.

The wins brought Cleveland up to 8-3 and Tennessee to 8-3. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Cleveland comes into the contest boasting the most rushing yards per game in the league at 161.4. The Titans are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank third in the NFL when it comes to rushing yards per game, with 158.2 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Tennessee have won three out of their last four games against Cleveland.