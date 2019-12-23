How to watch Vikings vs. Packers: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Green Bay @ Minnesota

Current Records: Green Bay 11-3; Minnesota 10-4

What to Know

The Green Bay Packers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Green Bay and the Minnesota Vikings will face off in an NFC North battle at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Green Bay is currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Packers were able to grind out a solid win over the Chicago Bears last week, winning 21-13. The Packers can attribute much of their success to RB Aaron Jones, who punched in two rushing touchdowns, and WR Davante Adams, who caught seven passes for one TD and 103 yards.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Minnesota's strategy against the Los Angeles Chargers last week. Minnesota took their game against Los Angeles by a conclusive 39-10 score. The oddsmakers were on Minnesota's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Their wins bumped Green Bay to 11-3 and Minnesota to 10-4. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Packers rank first in the league when it comes to interceptions, with only two on the season. The Vikings are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the matchup with only five interceptions, good for third best in the NFL. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $235.00

Odds

The Vikings are a 5-point favorite against the Packers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vikings as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: 47

Series History

Minnesota have won five out of their last nine games against Green Bay.