Who's Playing

New York Giants @ Washington Commanders

Current Records: New York 2-8, Washington 4-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland

FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

What to Know

The Commanders are on a three-game streak of home losses, the Giants a five-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. The Washington Commanders will take on the New York Giants at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Washington scored first but ultimately less than Seattle in their matchup on Sunday. They fell just short of the Seahawks by a score of 29-26.

The Commanders' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Sam Howell, who threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns, and Brian Robinson Jr. who picked up 119 receiving yards and a touchdown. Howell has been hot recently, having posted 300 or more passing yards the last three times he's played.

Meanwhile, New York was expected to have a tough go of it on Sunday and that exactly how things played out. They were dealt a punishing 49-17 defeat at the hands of the Cowboys. New York has struggled against Dallas recently, as their match on Sunday was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

The Giants weren't very productive in the air and finished the game with only 86 passing yards. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as the Cowboys passed for 472.

Washington's loss dropped their record down to 4-6. As for New York, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-8.

Not only did both teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, the Commanders are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. This contest will be the Giants' ninth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-5-1 against the spread).

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Sunday's game: The Commanders have been excellent in the air this season, having averaged 278.3 passing yards per game. It's a different story for the Giants , though, as they've been averaging only 174.8 per game. How will the Giants fare against such a dominant passing game? Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NFL content.

Odds

Washington is a big 9-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Commanders as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 38.5 points.

Series History

New York has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Washington.