J.J. Watt tweets a tribute to Barbara Bush, says he's 'forever thankful' for her friendship

Barbara Bush, wife of George H.W. Bush, died Tuesday at 92 at her Houston home. The passing of the former first lady prompted Houston Texans star J.J. Watt to take to Twitter to pay tribute to her, saying he is "forever thankful" for her friendship.

Watt called Barbara "a beautiful light in this world" as part of his honorary post.

Rest In Peace Mrs. Barbara Bush.

You were a beautiful light in this world and I am forever thankful for your friendship. pic.twitter.com/yuZvQ7o8aH — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 17, 2018

Watt and Bush met "through their work in the Houston community and surrounding areas," as Bleacher Report noted.

Watt, the NFL's 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year, is far from the only prominent sports figure to pay respect to Bush. Earlier in the week, Barbara's hometown Astros said they were thinking and praying for the Bush family after it was reported Barbara would no longer seek medical attention for unspecified health complications.