Jadeveon Clowney's move to Seattle was sealed by a new position, and a former teammate

The Houston Texans lost former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney to the Seattle Seahawks ... "lost" because the Texans accepted just two lesser linebackers and a third-round pick in return for their Pro Bowl pass rusher.

This trade ended nearly six months of drama between Clowney and the Texans. They have been at odds since March, when Houston hit Clowney with the franchise tag. The big issue with this was that the Texans tagged him as a linebacker when he thought he deserved to be tagged as a defensive end. The difference between the two is a little over one million dollars.

That issue of scheme and position is something that has now been solved in Clowney's eyes.

As a defensive end with his hand in the dirt, he racked up 47 tackles for loss and 24 sacks in three seasons with the South Carolina Gamecocks. At the next level, Houston's 3-4 scheme forced him into the spot of outside linebacker, however, and it took some time for him to adjust. Still, the former No. 1 overall pick recorded at least nine sacks in each of the last two seasons, but he's now back in the 4-3 -- a more comfortable situation where he can excel.

"I get to get back to going vertical, not dropping," Clowney said after his first practice on Wednesday, via NFL.com. "Just really putting my head down and grinding. When you're going forward, you don't think about a lot. So that's the best thing about this defense."

No more pass coverage responsibilities for Clowney. It's all about what made him famous in the first place: getting into the backfield as fast as possible.

Clowney is the third new pass rusher the team has brought in this offseason. While they traded Frank Clark away, they drafted L.J. Collier with their first-round pick and signed Ezekiel Ansah. The former Texan may be the one worth getting the most excited about though.

"He's a rare football player," Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said. "He's got special skills that most guys just don't have. His great quickness, his reaction time, his length that he can use, his ability to run, his instincts. He's made a lot of plays in the backfield over the years, instinctive plays, penetrating and causing problems. We plan to allow him to do that in our scheme and he'll fit really well with what we're doing. He's a great fit whether it's early downs or third downs. He's pretty much got what you're looking for."

With this move out west, Clowney is reunited with former teammate Duane Brown -- someone who convinced Clowney that Seattle was a place he wanted to be.

"I talked to Duane Brown and he said he loved it up here," Clowney said. "Great weather, it's not hot like Houston. Great fan support, other great teammates on this team. Come be part of something great. I was like, 'Man, you know what, I'm going to try to look into that and try to get in there with you guys.'"

New beginnings sometimes feature familiar concepts. Back in his old position in a new environment, Clowney is ready to take this Seahawks defense to the next level.