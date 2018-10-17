Jaguars owner Shad Khan withdraws his bid to purchase London's Wembley Stadium

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan has withdrawn his bid to purchase Wembley Stadium, the famous soccer venue in London that has been home to several NFL games over the past few years, including five Jaguars games. The decision to withdraw was announced by Jim Woodcock, a public relations professional who works with Khan.

Statement from client Shahid Khan on offer to purchase @wembleystadium. pic.twitter.com/tALsAkloHF — Jim Woodcock (@WoodySTL) October 17, 2018

"I've been clear publicly as well as in my correspondence with the FA Council that it would require a proper partnership, with the full and enthusiastic commitment of all involved, to maximize the benefits to the FA and game of football by way of 100 percent private ownership of Wembley Stadium," Khan wrote. "At this moment, following, following last week's FA Council hearing, it appears there is no definitive mandate to sell Wembley and my current proposal, subsequently, would earn the backing of only a slim majority of the FA Council, well short of the conclusive margin that the FA Chairman has required.

"The intent of my efforts was, and is, to do right by everyone in a manner that strengthens the English game and brings people together, not divides them. Unfortunately, given where we are today, I've concluded that the outcome of a vote next week would be far from sufficient in expressing the broad support favored by the FA Chairman to sell Wembley Stadium. Until a time when it is evident there is an unmistakable directive from the FA to explore and close a sale, I am respectfully withdrawing my offer to purchase Wembley Stadium."

Khan did leave the door open to revisit the opportunity to purchase Wembley Stadium in the future. Rumors have swirled for years that Khan is interested in moving the Jaguars to London, and the team playing there on an annual basis has been seen as part of those plans. They are scheduled to play the Eagles at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 28, and are also guaranteed to play there in both 2019 and 2020 as well.