Trevor Lawrence and Tim Tebow are two of the most decorated and talked about college football players of this century and now the two are teammates with the Jacksonville Jaguars. In an interview with Eric Edholm of Yahoo Sports, Lawrence revealed that he was a fan of Tebow growing up and even played as Tebow in the NCAA Football video game series, who graced the cover of NCAA Football 11.

"That was really when I started to get into watching football and college football, right when Tim Tebow was in his heyday at Florida," Lawrence said. "I played with him on all the NCAA games."

Lawrence was also asked if it was strange to have Tebow as a teammate at a position other than quarterback.

"The first thing that jumped out to me was the person," Lawrence added. "Just his character. What he brings to the locker room. A guy you want to be around. He just does things right. I think Coach Meyer and the staff knew that, bringing him on.

"He's been awesome so far. Just a hard worker. And he's in great shape. It's been cool to see, and obviously, it's still really early and he's still learning and just coming in a couple days later than some other guys for the install, so he's just getting his feet wet. But man, he's doing great."

Earlier this month, Tebow signed with the Jaguars and will be attempting to make the roster at tight end. The former Gators star quarterback will be competing with the likes of Chris Manhertz, Luke Farrell, Tyler Davis, James O'Shaughnessy and Ben Ellefson at the position.

Tebow last played in the NFL in 2015 when he was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. For the last five years, Tebow tried his hand at a baseball career and played in the New York Mets farm system before announcing his retirement from the sport in February 2021.