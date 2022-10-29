Who's Playing

Denver @ Jacksonville

Current Records: Denver 2-5; Jacksonville 2-5

What to Know

The Jacksonville Jaguars have the luxury of staying home another week and will welcome the Denver Broncos at 9:30 a.m. ET Oct. 30 at Wembley Stadium. Both teams have allowed few points on average (the Jaguars 19.57, Denver 16.43), so any points scored will be well earned.

Jacksonville was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Sunday as they fell 23-17 to the New York Giants. A silver lining for Jacksonville was the play of RB Travis Etienne, who rushed for one TD and 114 yards on 14 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Etienne has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Denver came within a touchdown against the New York Jets this past Sunday, but they wound up with a 16-9 loss. One thing holding Denver back was the mediocre play of QB Brett Rypien, who did not have his best game: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 4.89 yards per passing attempt.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Jaguars going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. Now might not be the best time to take Jacksonville against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. One last thing to keep an eye on: Jacksonville gashed the left side of the field in their last contest, rushing toward the left sideline for 87 yards on 12.43 yards per rush. That's bad news for Denver, who had a hard time containing the rush on the left side of the field against New York.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET

Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET Where: Wembley Stadium -- London,

Wembley Stadium -- London, TV: ESPN Plus

Odds

The Jaguars are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Denver have won two out of their last three games against Jacksonville.