Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Jacksonville

Regular Season Records: Los Angeles 10-7; Jacksonville 9-8

What to Know

The Los Angeles Chargers will duke it out with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round of the playoffs Saturday at TIAA Bank Field at 8:15 p.m. ET. Jacksonville will be strutting in after a win while the Chargers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Los Angeles might have drawn first blood against the Denver Broncos last week, but it was Denver who got the last laugh. Los Angeles fell in a 31-28 heartbreaker. The game was a 17-17 toss-up at halftime, but they were outplayed the rest of the way. RB Austin Ekeler wasn't much of a difference maker for Los Angeles; Ekeler fumbled the ball once with only 34 yards rushing.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Tennessee Titans last week, but they still walked away with a 20-16 victory. Jacksonville's WR Christian Kirk filled up the stat sheet, catching six passes for one TD and 99 yards. Kirk hadn't helped his team much against the Houston Texans two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Jacksonville's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Tennessee's offensive line to sack QB Joshua Dobbs four times for a total loss of 14 yards. It was a group effort with five guys contributing.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with Los Angeles going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. If their 10-5-1 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

Los Angeles suffered a grim 38-10 defeat to the Jaguars when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season. Can the Chargers avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: TIAA Bank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $93.50

Odds

The Chargers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won four out of their last six games against Jacksonville.