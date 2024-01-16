As Jalen Hurts stood at the podium attempting to explain how the Philadelphia Eagles' season went so far south, the franchise quarterback was ready for any questions on Nick Sirianni's future.

Sirianni is officially on the hot seat after the Eagles became the first team to start 10-1 and lose six of their final seven games since the 1986 New York Jets. The Eagles will have to make a decision about their head coach's future in the coming days, even if Hurts dodged giving any ammunition on the direction he's leaning.

"I didn't know he was going anywhere," Hurts said immediately after the Eagles' loss to the Buccaneers, via a team transcript. "I have a ton of confidence in everyone in this building. Just a matter of us going out there and playing clean football, and that's been something we have not done."

Sirianni has made the playoffs in all three seasons as the Eagles head coach, the only head coach in franchise history to accomplish that feat. His .667 win percentage is the highest in franchise history (34-17 record) and he took the Eagles to the Super Bowl in Year Two on the job, yet Philadelphia's epic collapse may cost Sirianni his job.

"I'm not thinking about that," Sirianni said. "I'm thinking about the guys. Again, there is a lot of guys in that locker room, all the guys in that locker room, every single one of them, that put their heart and soul into this.

"I'm not worried about me, I'm not. You know, as the head coach, I'm just trying to be there for our guys and staff right now through a tough time. Obviously, we didn't finish anywhere near where we wanted to finish. And so, again, my heart feels for these guys, we're are all taking it hard and that is where my mind is right now."