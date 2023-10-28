The Miami Dolphins just received a major boost to their secondary, as the club will likely have cornerback Jalen Ramsey on the field for the first time this season when it hosts the New England Patriots on Sunday. Miami activated the six-time Pro Bowl and three-time first-team All-Pro off of injured reserve on Saturday.

Ramsey's return comes roughly three months after he underwent surgery on his knee that forced him to start the year on injured reserve. Miami opened up Ramsey's practice window on Oct. 18, and he activated to the 53-man roster Saturday, making him eligible to play. On the official injury report, the Dolphins listed Ramsey as a limited participant for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

This would be Ramsey's debut with the Dolphins after the club acquired him in a trade with the Rams this offseason. During training camp, he suffered a torn meniscus, which is what forced him to miss the first seven games of the season.

Given his history of being one of the better cornerbacks in the league, Ramsey's injection into the Miami secondary is set to be a major move for a team that enters Week 8 5-2 on the year and in first place in the AFC East.

Ramsey entered the NFL as a first-round draft choice of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016 and the FSU product rather quickly established himself as a top talent in the secondary. He was a first-team All Pro in 2017, 2020 and 2021 while also being named to the Pro Bowl in every season since 2017. Last year for the Rams, Ramsey totaled four interceptions, 18 pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

On top of Ramsey, the Dolphins could also see the return of fellow corner Xavien Howard, who had missed the Week 7 loss to Philadelphia. Like Ramsey, Howard was limited during all three days of Dolphins practice with a groin injury.