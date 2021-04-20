Jameis Winston has a golden opportunity to revitalize his NFL career this summer. The first step is winning the New Orleans Saints starting quarterback job.

Winston is competing with Taysom Hill for the role, one which will be determined over the summer months. The Saints have confidence in Winston -- or else they wouldn't have brought him back in free agency -- as they are banking on him revamping his career with a year under Sean Payton's tutelage.

Winston is taking his second chance seriously, revealing to the youth football players at the inaugural Kenny Shaw RAW Football Camp how he's trying to be the best version of himself.

"I went from being the No. 1 draft pick to everybody laughing at me. But guess what? I'm about that business," Winston said to the youth football players at the camp, via Logan B. Robinson of TheNoleGameDay.com. "I'm outworking everyone at my position -- I know Dak (Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott) is right there (Prescott was also at the camp). I'm doing things every single day committing to the dream, because that's the thing. We have to go back to being little kids about this football game.

"This is a kids game that men play...I encourage each and every one of you to have faith in yourself. Above any coach, any teammate, any friend that you have. Some days you're on top of the world, but only God and yourself know what you are going through. Trust in the Lord first and foremost, then trust in yourself."

Winston's commitment toward winning the starting quarterback job and his approach toward it is encouraging for Saints fans. New Orleans is incredibly aware of his massive talent as the former No. 1 overall pick has the confidence from the organization.

"I look at every day is an opportunity to get better to be the best quarterback that can be and that's how I'm approaching this opportunity," Winston said in a conference call last month. "Because I know I'm a winner, I know I love to play some football and I'm ready to lead this team and serve this team any way that I can.

"So we can win football games and bring some excitement to the city. I know people in the city got the same love and passion that I got. I know that, so I'm excited. That's why I hope we can get some fans (back). I hope we can get some normalcy back in that city. Because I know that city is going to stand up and I'm ready."