The Denver Broncos saw one of their key pillars on offense carted off the field Thursday during joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy took an end-around and then grabbed his right upper leg. He had trouble getting on the cart, and was visibly upset. His teammates came over to wish him well before being taken inside.

After practice, head coach Sean Payton told reporters Jeudy suffered a hamstring injury and will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury. Now, NFL Media reports that Jeudy is expected to miss several weeks with what is described as a moderate hamstring injury. That reportedly puts his status for Week 1 in question, but there is optimism that this is not a long-term issue for the Denver pass catcher.

Jerry Jeudy DEN • WR • #10 TAR 100 REC 67 REC YDs 972 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

Jeudy is coming off of a career year in which he caught 67 passes for 972 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games played. He suffered an ankle injury in Week 10 that caused him to miss the better part of three games.

The Broncos have unfortunately suffered multiple injuries at the wide receiver position this preseason. Tim Patrick tore his Achilles, K.J. Hamler was waived after being diagnosed with pericarditis and Jalen Virgil has been placed on season-ending injured reserve as well. Jeudy was selected with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Alabama. In 41 career games, he has caught 157 passes for 2,295 yards and nine touchdowns.