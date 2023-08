Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick missed all of last season due to a torn right ACL, and now he'll miss the entire 2023 season with a left Achilles injury. Patrick tore his Achilles in Monday's practice, head coach Sean Payton confirmed Tuesday.

Patrick went down during a seven-on-seven drill with a non-contact injury to his left leg, according to reports. Patrick threw his helmet and screamed, and was eventually carted off the field. Patrick got off the cart and used crutches to walk into the facility, according to NFL Media.

The team feared Patrick tore his Achilles, and that fear was later confirmed.

Patrick missed the entire 2022 season after suffering a torn ACL during training camp. Results of the MRI that revealed his torn ACL were released almost exactly a year ago: Aug. 2, 2022. The ACL tear was in Patrick's right knee, while the injury he suffered on Monday was to his left leg.

Patrick played well as Denver's No. 3 receiver in 2020 and 2021, combining for 104 catches for 1,476 yards and 11 touchdowns in 31 games. He was headed into the second season of the three-year, $30 million contract extension he signed late in 2021, but he has yet to play a down on that deal.

Tim Patrick DEN • WR • #81 TAR 85 REC 53 REC YDs 734 REC TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

Denver does have solid depth at receiver that it can tap into with Patrick missing extended time once again. Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton are locked in as the team's top two wideouts, while second-round pick Marvin Mims and former New Orleans Saints receiver Marquez Callaway are in the mix as well. Still, Patrick's loss would be a tough one to bear -- especially because he had seemingly worked his way back from the knee issue that kept him out for all of last year.

The Broncos waived wide receiver K.J. Hamler on Monday after he was diagnosed with mild heart irritation.