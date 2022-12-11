New York Jets quarterback Mike White exited the Week 14 matchup against the Buffalo Bills in the third quarter after taking a huge hit to the midsection. White remained on the ground for several minutes, and then walked off with trainers. Shortly after, he left for the locker room. Joe Flacco took over at quarterback for the Jets.

White, who was deemed questionable to return, came back in the fourth quarter after getting treatment in the locker room.

White was hit by Bills linebacker Matt Milano, who was running full speed up the middle on a blitz. The Jets quarterback was seen on the ground attempting to catch his breath.

Check out what happened here.

This was actually the second time White took a huge hit and left the game on Sunday afternoon. In the first half, he was replaced by Flacco for two plays after taking a big shot. This hit from Milano, however, appeared to be more serious.

White exited the game having completed 15-of-23 passes for 155 yards. On the possession prior to his injury, he led a 10-play, 72-yard drive which ended with a Zonovan Knight touchdown to tie the game at seven apiece.