Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are still in search of their first win of the 2022 NFL season. On Sunday, they'll travel to the Garden State to face Joe Flacco and the New York Jets. The defending AFC champions have struggled out of the gate, being edged 23-20 by the Pittsburgh Steelers to start the season and then falling 20-17 to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2. Meanwhile, Robert Saleh's team is looking for consistency after rebounding from a dismal 24-9 loss in Week 1 to rallying against the Cleveland Browns last weekend.

Kickoff for Sunday's game from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Bengals are six-point favorites in the latest Jets vs. Bengals odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 45.

How to watch Bengals vs. Jets

Jets vs. Bengals date: Sunday, Sept. 25

Jets vs. Bengals time: 1 p.m. ET

Jets vs. Bengals TV channel: CBS

Jets vs. Bengals streaming: Paramount+

For Jets vs. Bengals, the model is picking Cincinnati to cover the spread. The Bengals' offense is taking a while to gel, likely because Burrow missed the entire preseason while he recovered from an appendectomy. Cincinnati also hasn't been completely blown out this season, so there is reason to believe that Zac Taylor's team can right the ship. New York's secondary has a tall task ahead of them facing Cincinnati's receiving corps and could be in trouble if Ja'Marr Chase and company are given enough room downfield.

The Jets have some history on their side, leading the all-time series between the teams 18-10 and winning their last meetup at home 34-31 on Halloween 2021. A big factor for them will be whether Flacco can play like he did in Week 2 and outperform Burrow. You may be able to stream the game here.

