Jets vs. Redskins odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, Week 11 predictions from proven computer model

The Washington Redskins will take on the New York Jets at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at FedEx Field. Washington is 1-8 overall and 0-4 at home, while the Jets are 2-7 overall and 0-4 on the road. The Jets are 3-8 against the spread in their last 11 games, and have lost five consecutive road games straight up. The Redskins, meanwhile, are 2-6 against the spread in their last eight games, and have lost eight consecutive games at home. Washington is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Redskins vs. Jets odds, while the Over-Under is set at 38.5. Before entering any Jets vs. Redskins picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Washington lost to Buffalo 24-9 two weeks ago despite a quality game from running back Adrian Peterson, who picked up 108 yards on the ground on 18 carries. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins went 15-of-22 for 144 yards and kicker Dustin Hopkins kicked three field goals in the loss.

The Jets doubled their season win total last week, downing the Giants 34-27. Jets quarterback Sam Darnold threw for 230 yards and punched in one rushing touchdown. Darnold's longest connection was to wide receiver Demaryius Thomas for 47 yards in the fourth quarter. Thomas ended up with 84 receiving yards, a season high for the veteran receiver.

The Redskins stumble into Sunday's contest with the fewest overall touchdowns in the league, having scored only 11 all season. The Jets have experienced some offensive struggles of their own, as they are worst in the NFL in passing touchdowns with only seven.

