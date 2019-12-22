Jets vs. Steelers: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ New York

Current Records: Pittsburgh 8-6; New York 5-9

What to Know

The New York Jets may be playing at home on Sunday, but the experts are forecasting a three-point loss. They will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in a holiday battle at 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium. New York will be seeking to avenge the 31-13 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Oct. 9 of 2016.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough game for the Jets last Thursday, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 42-21 walloping at the Baltimore Ravens' hands. WR Jamison Crowder put forth a good effort for the losing side as he snatched two receiving TDs. Crowder's performance made up for a slower contest against the Miami Dolphins two weeks ago.

Pittsburgh came within a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills last week, but they wound up with a 17-10 loss. QB Devlin Hodges had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw four interceptions with only 5.32 yards per passing attempt.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: New York rank second in the league when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game, with only 88.8 on average. As for Pittsburgh, they enter the matchup with 49 sacks, good for best in the NFL. Looks like yards on the ground might be a bit hard to come by this week.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: CBS

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $50.00

Odds

The Steelers are a 3-point favorite against the Jets, according to the latest NFL odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 37

Series History

Pittsburgh won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.