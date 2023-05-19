Hall of Fame Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown has died at the age of 87. His impact was felt well beyond the football field, and countless people have already paid tribute to Brown's life and legacy.

Brown spent the entirety of his epic nine-year career with the Browns, and he led the NFL in rushing yards in eight of those seasons. Brown was named the AP NFL MVP three times in his career, and he finished as the runner-up twice. His 12,312 career rushing yards are 11th all-time in NFL history.

Brown also had a career as an actor, and he was cast in dozens of films. Some of his most notable roles were in Mars Attacks!, The Dirty Dozen, and Any Given Sunday.

As great as Brown was between the lines and on the screen, his work in another area even more impressive. Brown also worked as a civil rights activist, fighting for equality and protesting the Vietnam War. He teamed up with other black athletes like Kareem Abdul-Jabaar and Muhammad Ali to fight for social justice and peace.

Brown served as a source of inspiration for multiple generations, and that was made clear after his passing on Thursday night. People from every walk of life honored Brown with heartfelt messages on social media.

NFL teams, Pro Football Hall of Fame pay tribute to Brown

Brown played his entire career with the Browns, and he still holds the franchise record for rushing yards (12,312) and rushing touchdowns (106). His No. 32 has since been retired by the Browns.

Syracuse Football

Before he became an NFL superstar, Brown played college football at Syracuse, where he remains one of the best players of all-time and made the number 44 legendary. He rushed for 2,091 yards and 11 touchdowns in 24 career games. In his senior season in 1956, Brown finished third in the nation with 986 rushing yards and tied for the lead in rushing touchdowns with 13 on his way to being named a consensus All-American and finishing fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting. Brown was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as a member of the 1971 class.

All-time NFL running backs

More NFL stars honor Brown's impact on the game

