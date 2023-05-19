Hall of Fame Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown has died at the age of 87. His impact was felt well beyond the football field, and countless people have already paid tribute to Brown's life and legacy.
Brown spent the entirety of his epic nine-year career with the Browns, and he led the NFL in rushing yards in eight of those seasons. Brown was named the AP NFL MVP three times in his career, and he finished as the runner-up twice. His 12,312 career rushing yards are 11th all-time in NFL history.
Brown also had a career as an actor, and he was cast in dozens of films. Some of his most notable roles were in Mars Attacks!, The Dirty Dozen, and Any Given Sunday.
As great as Brown was between the lines and on the screen, his work in another area even more impressive. Brown also worked as a civil rights activist, fighting for equality and protesting the Vietnam War. He teamed up with other black athletes like Kareem Abdul-Jabaar and Muhammad Ali to fight for social justice and peace.
Brown served as a source of inspiration for multiple generations, and that was made clear after his passing on Thursday night. People from every walk of life honored Brown with heartfelt messages on social media.
NFL teams, Pro Football Hall of Fame pay tribute to Brown
Brown played his entire career with the Browns, and he still holds the franchise record for rushing yards (12,312) and rushing touchdowns (106). His No. 32 has since been retired by the Browns.
Jim Brown Forever 🧡🤎♾️— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 19, 2023
Legend. Leader. Activist. Visionary.
It’s impossible to describe the profound love and gratitude we feel for having the opportunity to be a small piece of Jim’s incredible life and legacy. We mourn his passing, but celebrate the indelible light he… pic.twitter.com/F2rrTUnsc1
The Pro Football Hall of Fame is saddened to share the news that the Class of 1971’s Jim Brown has passed away at age 87. #HOFForever— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) May 19, 2023
More Info: https://t.co/njbOeWAnbd pic.twitter.com/ApxsWl2fjH
Legend.— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 19, 2023
Our thoughts are with Jim Brown’s family and everyone who has been impacted by his legacy. pic.twitter.com/neW6ntaTtt
Syracuse Football
Before he became an NFL superstar, Brown played college football at Syracuse, where he remains one of the best players of all-time and made the number 44 legendary. He rushed for 2,091 yards and 11 touchdowns in 24 career games. In his senior season in 1956, Brown finished third in the nation with 986 rushing yards and tied for the lead in rushing touchdowns with 13 on his way to being named a consensus All-American and finishing fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting. Brown was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as a member of the 1971 class.
Legend. Icon. 44.— Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) May 19, 2023
There will be only one Jim Brown. We're saddened to have lost the greatest of all time today.
Our thoughts are with the Brown family, his friends and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/a3W5PuQUvE
All-time NFL running backs
My heart aches at this very moment after hearing of the passing of Jim Brown.— Emmitt Smith (@EmmittSmith22) May 19, 2023
He is and was a true legend in sports and in the community using his platform to help others.
Thanks King 🖤🕊️ pic.twitter.com/BBrvJdXiTr
There isn’t a man who played running back in the NFL who didn’t see Jim Brown as an iconic legend on and off the field. Rest easy, my brother. https://t.co/j7GQgHkT0f— Tony Dorsett (@Tony_Dorsett) May 19, 2023
You can't underestimate the impact #JimBrown had on the @NFL. He will be greatly missed.— Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) May 19, 2023
Additionally, his generosity and friendship with my family is a gift that we will always treasure.
Our thoughts & prayers are with the Brown Family & @Browns fans at this time. https://t.co/6KbzGhQwoL pic.twitter.com/mTObQPXsnO
Jim Brown, My friend and idol, I’ll miss you forever. We Will always be there for Monique and kids. ✌🏿Till we meet again at the running back table in heaven. I love you brother .— Thurman Thomas (@thurmanthomas) May 19, 2023
Today, we lost a true legend. May Jim Brown, my @ProFootballHOF brother, rest in peace and power. pic.twitter.com/E1TSztpjga— Jerome Bettis (@JeromeBettis36) May 19, 2023
Just learning of the LEGENDARY Mr. Jim Brown’s passing. It was an honor to meet and speak with him over the years. His comments regarding my career are the only forms of validation that ever really mattered to me. 32 is THE GREATEST to EVER TOTE THE 🏈 Rest in Heaven JB!— Fred Taylor (@FredTaylorMade) May 19, 2023
🙏🏾😢
More NFL stars honor Brown's impact on the game
An absolute legend.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 19, 2023
Rest in Peace Jim Brown.
🙏🏼
RIP to the legend Jim Brown🙏🏿— Jason McCourty (@JasonMcCourty) May 19, 2023
It was cool as hell seeing him in the hallways and having conversations with him during my season in Cleveland!
A leader and difference maker on and off the field! pic.twitter.com/flxT28vyYY
Rest in Peace Mr. Brown. Condolences to his family, loved ones, and the Browns’ organization. We lost a true legend today. https://t.co/x8uhGsssS4— Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) May 19, 2023