The stars were out at TQL Stadium for the U.S. Open Cup semifinal match between Inter Miami and FC Cincinnati. With the hometown club in the contest and it being played in Cincinnati, it wasn't a surprise to see a handful of Bengals players dressed in the FC kits supporting their sportstown brethren. Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd were among the Bengals players on hand for the matchup watching from the sideline.

Of course, it also doesn't hurt that these Super Bowl contenders not only get to support FC Cincinnati, but also can get a glimpse of Inter Miami forward and international star Lionel Messi take the field as well.

Similar to Burrow's impact when he first arrived in 2020, Messi has instantly turned Inter Miami into an MLS contender. They came into this matchup fresh off a League Cup victory over Nashville SC and Messi has been as advertised with 10 goals in six starts.

Burrow has been sidelined throughout the summer with a calf injury he suffered during the early days of training camp, but head coach Zac Taylor did give a positive update on the quarterback last week which signals that he could be ready to go for Week 1. Who knows? Maybe a little Messi magic will be able to help the MVP candidate not only get back onto the field but help propel the Bengals to a Super Bowl run this season.