The New York Jets are attempting to snap a 14-game losing streak to the New England Patriots in Week 3, but of course they do not have Aaron Rodgers to help. The star quarterback tore his Achilles in the season opener, which forced the Jets to turn to former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson.

Bill Belichick has dominated Wilson during his short career, as he's thrown two touchdowns compared to seven interceptions vs. New England. He got off to another slow start against the Patriots on Sunday, as he appeared to sack himself in the first quarter.

This play led to Jets legend Joe Namath chiming in on social media.

"Why would Zach just go down when he could've spun outta there and maybe found a receiver, bought some time. Geez," Namath posted on X.

Through the Jets' first 12 offensive plays, the offense picked up a total of 11 yards. Namath's disappointment is likely felt by all Jets fans.

"I'm starting to wonder if Zach's playing like he's being coached. He's making choices that are not intuitive to the quarterback position," Namath later posted.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh has maintained confidence in Wilson, but the offense has struggled with him at the helm. The topic of what the Jets should do at quarterback in the wake of Rodgers' injury is something that is not going away anytime soon.