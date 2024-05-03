At its core, the NFL is a business, meaning money moves things in the league and is a determining factor on decisions made, and where players decide to go. Defensive end John Franklin-Myers took a pay cut to go from the New York Jets to the Denver Broncos, but says it was the best option.

Franklin-Myers says the pay cut was the better option, after what the Jets offered him. With the Jets, he was set to make $13.3 million in 2024, but New York would have likely cut him or asked him to take a pay cut, rather than pay that sum. Instead, Franklin-Myers signed a two-year, $15 million, deal with the Broncos, with $4 million guaranteed over the two years.

Someone on social media asked why he did not stay with the Jets for $15 million over two years, to which he responded, "They didn't offer me anything close to this."

His statement makes it clear that the Jets would not have paid him as much and if he stayed it would have involved a significant pay cut. Franklin had the option of refusing a pay cut and forcing the Jets hand, but taking guaranteed money and finding a new team well before the season was a safe bet.

The 27-year-old was drafted in 2018 in the fourth round by the Los Angeles Rams, where he spent one season. He played with the Jets from 2019 until last season, before his trade to Denver. In his career, he has 135 total tackles, 19.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, seven pass deflections and one interception.