PHILADELPHIA -- Being intimated when seeing Jordan Davis line up is natural. Listed at 336 pounds, Davis is arguably one of the biggest defensive linemen the Philadelphia Eagles have employed in years -- and he's playing to the size of his natural frame.

Davis had his fair share of wins in the 1-on-1s Monday morning, almost taking guard Jack Anderson to the ground and controlling center Cameron Tom. Having an impressive showing in the 1-on-1s is part of what's making Davis so intriguing on the Eagles defensive line, as the physique makes him a matchup nightmare on odd and even fronts.

How is Davis making a good first impression? Working with Jason Kelce has paid dividends.

"I don't know if you caught it, but we're putting in the extra work outside," Davis said. "He's not going to give me the whole game how to beat him, but if I'm doing something right -- walk through him, put my hands there, get to the front side of him -- you know he's a fast guy. Being able to do that instead of playing backside and I'm getting cut out.

"It's just little things like that, but I'm getting it from everybody."

Kelce was the first to notice something different about Davis and how he prepares. This started how serious Davis was taking walkthroughs as the first-team reps were calling.

"His eyes are wide. Whenever you see a guy who's got bug eyes, his senses are on alert. He's taking everything in," Kelce said last week. "That tells me that he's willing to grow and he's trying to improve his craft. Those are the guys, when you combine that with the physical skillset he has, it's very good to see."

Davis isn't one to take a rep lightly either, no matter if its a walkthrough or 1-on-1. This is the time to grow and develop as a player, especially as a first-round rookie with a lot of promise.

"You're learning. There's not a lot of fuzz around it. It's just you, the scheme, and you're learning," Davis said about the walkthroughs. "Some days you might not get a lot of reps on the field, but the walkthrough reps you have to take into account. You take the stuff you learn from the classroom into walkthroughs. Then you take that into the field.

"It all goes hand in hand. If you're not intense in walkthrough...you just have to stay mentally focused. I'm at the point in time I want to learn everything and I want to be able to contribute. Every rep is going to be important and all eyes are going to be on me."

Davis has had his fair share of wins in the 1-on-1s, but also has taken some L's. Second-round rookie Cam Jurgens has presented quite the challenge.

"He's a strong guy. He definitely helps me get better. I'm grateful to have a guy like him," Davis said. "I strive for improvement. It gives you the best of both worlds and it helps him to get better."

With Davis and Jurgens dueling it out now that the pads are on, Davis is using the losses to turn them into wins on Sundays. The Eagles want Davis to bull rush at the line, yet there's more the rookie wants to learn over the next several weeks.

"My primary move is bull rush so you just have to work it," Davis said. "It's just a good way to see what you can do better. You can study the offensive line's strengths and weaknesses and what you can work around it.

"I'm trying to add a little to my bag. Once I get the things down pat that I want to get down, I'm adding tools to the toolbox so you never run out."

There's a lot to be impressed with regarding how Davis approaches the game -- and the results are paying off after one week of camp.