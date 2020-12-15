The 2020 season hasn't gone according to plan for the Patriots. In the aftermath of Tom Brady leaving the organization in free agency, New England was still looked at as a threat in the AFC East, especially following the signing of Cam Newton. While there was promise of a more stable season both record-wise and under center, it simply never materialized. With Week 14 in the books, the Patriots currently sit at 6-7 on the season and their playoff chances are all but cooked.

Meanwhile, the Cam Newton experience hasn't exactly passed with flying colors. It's hardly passed at all, to be frank. While the former league MVP has continued to produce with his legs (11 rushing touchdowns), the passing game has been lacking with Newton under center. He's thrown for just 272 yards over the past three games and New England, as a team, ranks 29th in the NFL in total passing yards for the year.

"Our passing game is still not as efficient as we need it to be with really everything that's involved, Bill Belichick told reporters on Tuesday. "Protection, route distribution which involves everybody -- tight ends, backs, and receivers -- timing, and the ability to execute and create separation in man-to-man coverage. We continue to work on all those things."

While Belichick did acknowledge New England's poor passing attack, he noted that it all wasn't all under one player. As it relates to Newton, he seems to still have the confidence in the coaching staff as Belichick has yet to turn away from him in favor of second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham and doesn't seem intent on doing so at all in 2020. As evidence from his comments on Tuesday, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has also enjoyed working alongside Newton.

"Cam works very hard," McDaniels said Tuesday, via MassLive.com. "We work hard to try to put him in the right situations. There's games where we get into a really good flow and execute well and are productive. And then there's been games this season when we've been more limited and haven't done as well. ... Personally, it's my responsibility and I'm accountable to the performance of the offense, and whatever we're not doing well. I certainly need to do a better job and address those things with our unit and try to improve our unit.

"But as far as Cam is concerned, I couldn't ask anything more of him and I feel very comfortable going into each week and our preparation is no different from one week than it is to the next. We try to do everything we can to be prepared for the game. And hopefully we can improve and make progress this week as a group and play our best football down there in Miami."

It should be noted that Newton is set to be a free agent at the end of this season so the questions surrounding New England's quarterback situation won't be going away anytime soon. Despite his struggles, the coaching staff seems to like what Newton is bringing to the table which is noteworthy when we start thinking about a potential reunion in 2021.