The Bears struggled to move the ball early against the NFC North rival Vikings on Sunday. They also saw quarterback Justin Fields leave the game injured, with undrafted rookie backup Tyson Bagent taking over for Chicago halfway through the third quarter. The team ruled him out for the rest of the game with an injury to his throwing hand.

Fox Sports reports Fields suffered a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand and couldn't grip the ball despite popping it back in. He will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of damage.

Fields had completed just six of 10 passes for 58 yards and an interception, down 12-6, when he hit the ground hard at the end of a rushing attempt toward the sideline. He remained on the field for the following play but was slow to get up after a scramble and pass.

Fields had exploded in recent weeks, with eight combined touchdown passes in Chicago's previous two games. He also led the Bears in rushing, with eight carries for 46 yards, before exiting Sunday's Week 6 matchup, which ended with the Vikings winning 19-13.

Bagent, who went undrafted out of Division II Shepherd University, beat out veteran P.J. Walker for Chicago's top backup job in the preseason. He entered Sunday as the Bears' only other active QB, with reserve Nathan Peterman injured. On his first series in relief of Fields, he fumbled the ball, which the Vikings recovered and returned for a touchdown to go up 19-6.