Justin Herbert is living every football fan's dream. The Oregon native played quarterback at his favorite school, then was drafted No. 6 overall by his favorite NFL team: the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, he's the richest player in NFL history.

This week, Herbert signed a five-year, $262.5 million extension that keeps him in L.A. through 2029. Herbert's new average annual salary of $52.5 million surpasses Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson, who signed extensions earlier this offseason. On Wednesday, the former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year addressed his new deal.

"I'm so thankful for the Chargers organization," Herbert said, via Pro Football Talk. "I've never wanted to be anywhere else. This is where I've wanted to be for, shoot, as long as I have been born and playing football. It's a dream come true and just really excited to be back out there with the team today."

Herbert also gave credit to his teammates, who he said will reap the benefits of his new mega-deal.

"I think I owe them a lot of dinners," said Herbert.

Justin Herbert LAC • QB • #10 CMP% 68.2 YDs 4739 TD 25 INT 10 YD/Att 6.78 View Profile

Herbert is 25-24 as the Chargers' starter through three seasons. He has recorded the most passing yards through three seasons in NFL history (14,089) and the second-most passing touchdowns (94). His new deal can reach $265 million with incentives, per CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones, and includes nearly $219 million in guarantees.

That first career playoff victory has escaped Herbert to this point, but the Chargers have improved their win total every season, and made the playoffs last year for the first time since 2018. L.A. is hitching its wagon to Herbert, who the Chargers view as a budding superstar.