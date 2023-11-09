Justin Jefferson is considering himself as day to day while not putting a specific timetable on his return from his hamstring injury that was sustained back in Week 5. The All-Pro wideout said Thursday that he wants to be 100% before he returns to the field, via ESPN.

The Minnesota Vikings designated Jefferson to return from injured reserve on Wednesday. This opens up his window and he can resume working on the field with his teammates this week. Minnesota will now have 21 days to activate Jefferson onto the 53-man roster or else he will revert to injured reserve for the remainder of the 2023 season.

While Jefferson can be activated at any time at this point and could, in theory, play for the Vikings this weekend when they play host to the New Orleans Saints, head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters on Monday that the team is "going to do what's best for Justin, and make sure when he does return, he can be the Justin Jefferson we all know and can expect to see."

Jefferson has been on injured reserve for the last month after he left the team's Week 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs due to a hamstring injury.

Justin Jefferson MIN • WR • #18 TAR 53 REC 36 REC YDs 571 REC TD 3 FL 1 View Profile

Without Jefferson, the Vikings have surprisingly flourished and have won four straight games to put themselves inside the playoff picture entering Week 10 at 5-4 and sitting as the No. 7 seed in the NFC. Whenever Jefferson can get back onto the field, he'll be able to help lift a Vikings offense that is still reeling from the loss of Kirk Cousins, who suffered a season-ending Achilles tear against the Packers in Week 8. Now, Jefferson will eventually have Joshua Dobbs throwing him the football upon his return. Dobbs, who was acquired last week in a trade with the Cardinals, entered the matchup against the Falcons after rookie Jaren Hall departed with a concussion and led the club to a last-minute victory.

Before going down, Jefferson was picking up right where he left off from his first-team All-Pro season in 2022 where he led the league in receptions and receiving yards. In three of his five games played, he had totaled at least 149 receiving yards. If he's at that apex when he steps back onto the field, that'll be a monumental boost for the Minnesota offense down the stretch.