The Minnesota Vikings started this season the opposite of how they began last year. Despite expectations of being a team that could make the playoffs, the Vikings are instead 0-3 and searching for their first win of the 2023 season.

Talk that their season is already a failure and discussions of a possible trade involving quarterback Kirk Cousins have been swirling around the team. Players have clearly heard the chatter and one in particular is not happy about what is being said.

Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson is not ready to summarize the season after just three games, noting there's plenty of games still to be played.

"I'm tired of people saying that we're looking into next season or all of the trades and stuff like that," Jefferson said, via ESPN. "We're focused still on this season. We have a lot more games to go and we have a lot more things to accomplish this season. We're still focused in, and we still have the same goal as we had before the season. We just need to fix a few things and I feel like we'll be back on track."

The Vikings have turned the ball an NFL-high nine times. While they've lost all their games by just one score, they've been unable to play strong enough all 60 minutes to come out on top.

Jefferson is not putting too much stake into the losses. He said they can learn from these struggles early in the season.

"At the end of the day it's not going to be perfect every time," Jefferson said. "There's things that you've got to go through throughout the season to really tell if you're going to be a great team or not. We're handling adversity early in the season with the turnovers and being 0-3, but there is a whole bunch of more games to go."

The 24-year-old says "all that really matters" is "knowing who is in this building and what we're trying to accomplish."

Justin Jefferson MIN • WR • #18 TAR 38 REC 27 REC YDs 458 REC TD 1 FL 1 View Profile

The Vikings have had a rough start, but No. 18 has had a historic start. Jefferson has 458 receiving yards, a league record through the first three weeks of play.

The Vikings are set to visit the 0-3 Carolina Panthers Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium.