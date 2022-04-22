The New York Giants are beginning a new era with general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, and they are mulling roster decisions ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. One of those roster decisions reportedly may be trading away their first-round pick from last season.

The Giants are looking to trade wide receiver Kadarius Toney, according to the New York Daily News. New York is reportedly making calls to see what it can get in return for the young wideout ahead of the draft. Toney hasn't shown up to voluntary minicamp, which wouldn't seem like that much of an issue had his rookie campaign not been dramatic.

The No. 20 overall pick out of Florida played in 10 games last season, catching 39 passes for 420 yards. He had an incredible outing against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5, when he caught 10 passes for 189 yards, but even his highlight of the year came with drama, as he was ejected that afternoon for throwing a punch.

Toney missed time in 2021 due to multiple injuries, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list twice and was subject to the wrong kind of headlines in the preseason. Last summer, Toney reportedly did not finish either of the Giants' two rookie minicamp practices due to a cleat issue and an injury. He then missed voluntary workouts because he had not signed his rookie contract, which was unusual. As Dan Duggan of The Athletic reported, this was different since rookies sign waivers that protect them in case of injury during offseason programs.

The New York Daily News reported that Toney's commitment came into question behind the scenes in 2021 due to "lack of playbook study" and "poor meeting behavior." It also didn't help that he missed so much time from preseason to the end of the year due to multiple issues.

It remains to be seen if the Giants are set on moving on from Toney, but they are reportedly exploring what they could potentially get in return for him.