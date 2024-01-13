Who's Playing

Miami Dolphins @ Kansas City Chiefs

Regular Season Records: Miami 11-6, Kansas City 11-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: Peacock

What to Know

The Chiefs are 3-0 against the Dolphins since December of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Kansas City Chiefs will fight it out against the Miami Dolphins in an AFC playoff contest at 8:00 p.m. ET at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Chiefs will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Sunday, the Chiefs dodged a bullet and finished off the Chargers 13-12. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Kansas City.

The Chiefs were down by two with only four minutes and six seconds left when they drove 92 yards for the winning score. Harrison Butker did the honors with a 41-yard field goal.

After a sunny season, Miami has been experiencing darker times in their latest games. They fell 21-14 to the Bills on Sunday. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Miami in their matchups with Buffalo: they've now lost four in a row.

Kansas City is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 11-6 record this season. As for Miami, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 11-6.

Odds

Kansas City is a 3.5-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 44 points.

Series History

Kansas City has won all of the games they've played against Miami in the last 7 years.