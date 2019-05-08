Kelly Stafford, wife of Lions QB, says surgery for brain tumor also saved her hearing

The wife of the Detroit Lions quarterback recently underwent a 12-hour operation for her tumor

It turns out the Stafford family eluded more than one tragedy when Kelly, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, underwent a 12-hour surgery for a brain tumor in April.

As Kelly shared on Instagram this week, University of Michigan surgeon Dr. B. Gregory Thompson didn't just remove the tumor the family first told the public about in early April. He also discovered an anomalous artery. His patience to work around the complication ended up saving Kelly's hearing.

"The six-hour surgery turned to eight, then 10, then 12 hours, and he was constantly updating Matthew throughout," Kelly wrote on Instagram. "When he opened me up, he saw an anomalous artery that is normally not there. In his 2,000 cases, he had seen it one other time... there was a moment when they thought I might have lost my hearing completely. (The doctor) made everyone and everything stop, they all sat and waited for some time (and) the audio wave returned. His patience saved my hearing, as well as my face."

The surgery was a "total team victory," Kelly continued, saying that her surgeon "hugged it out for a while" with Matthew, the Lions' former Pro Bowler, upon reviewing the successful operation.

"This team is my dream team," she wrote, "like the '92 Bulls with Dr. Thompson as my MJ and Dr. Telian my Scottie Pippen."

View this post on Instagram

I honestly don’t know where to start. This is him, the man God chose to remove my brain tumor. After my diagnosis, Matthew and I visited doctors all over the US. He made it a super easy decision after we met Dr. Thompson @ the U of M hospital. Dr. Thompson not only had done about 2000 acoustic neuroma cases & had published outstanding results when attempting to preserve facial & hearing function w/ the surgery, but....when I spoke w/ him, he reminded me of my dad. He truly cared & was empathetic, which meant so much to me. The 6 hr surgery turned to 8, then 10, then 12 hrs & he was constantly updating Matthew throughout. When he opened me up, he saw an ”anomalous” artery that is normally not there. In his 2000 cases, he had seen it ONE other time. BUT bc it was so rare, he & his team wrote a paper on it for other surgeons. Then, God sent him me & although surprised when he cut in to see the artery, he was confident & prepared. He took his time & was patient. There was a moment when they thought I might have lost my hearing completely. He made everyone & everything stop, they all sat, & waited for some time.. the audio wave returned. His patience saved my hearing, as well as my face. You read right, he PRESERVED MY HEARING! Matthew said when Dr. Thompson came up to give him the run down, he was excited for how well it went & that it was a total “team victory” for which they hugged it out for a while. He kept giving credit to his team which included, Dr. Telian (ENT), Dr. Joseph (neuro chief resident) Dr. Welch (ENT Fellow) & Jane (Dr. Thompson’s NP). This team is my dream team.. like the ‘92 bulls with DR. Thompson as my MJ & Dr. Telian, my Scottie pippen.. MVP’s of their craft. After the surgery, Dr. Thompson visited every day. When I ended up back in the hospital, he drove an hour from Ann Arbor to the hospital where I was to physically put eyes on me & make sure I was ok. His NP said he is like that for all his patients.. I mean how amazing is that? I will forever be in debt to this man & his team. I can’t express how grateful I am for him.. his kindness, empathy, patience, knowledge, & steady hands. Thank u Dr. Thompson, thank u so much to u & your team.

A post shared by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89) on

The Staffords initially sought help for Kelly in January, when she began experiencing dizziness and vertigo. After following recommendations for an MRI by Lions team doctors, her brain tumor was discovered. At the time, the testing revealed an acoustic neuroma, or a benign tumor, resting on Kelly's cranial nerves.

Shortly after Kelly underwent her surgery, Stafford was told by the Lions he could take as much time off as necessary this offseason but was reportedly back at the facility preparing for the 2019 season after spending a few days alongside Kelly in the hospital.

Our Latest Stories