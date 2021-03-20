Kyle Fuller wasted no time finding a new club upon hitting the free agent market. Not too long after his release from the Chicago Bears became official on the league's transaction wire, the two-time Pro Bowl corner agreed to a one-year deal with the Denver Broncos, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Fuller is set to earn $9.5 million over the 2021 season and the deal includes $9 million guaranteed.

While word got out that the Bears were releasing Fuller -- who was entering the final year of his four-year, $56 million extension with the club and set to slot in with a $20 million cap charge -- on Friday, Chicago did first look for any potential trades for the 29-year-old. That is why the release did not occur until Saturday. By the Bears cutting bait with Fuller now, they've cleared $11 million off their cap.

Once Fuller was set free, the Broncos were quick to swoop in and land him. This signing reunites Fuller with Denver coach Vic Fangio, who was the Bears defensive coordinator during a sizable chunk of Fuller's tenure. The 2018 campaign was the best season of the corner's career and the last year Fangio was the DC in Chicago. Over 16 games played, Fuller led the league in interceptions (seven) and passes defended (21) while being named First-Team All-Pro and received a Pro Bowl nod.

The former first-round pick is just the latest addition by Denver, who has been investing heavily in the secondary as of late. On top of bringing Fuller aboard, new GM George Paton recently signed corner Ronald Darby to a $30 million deal and agreed to a monster deal with safety Justin Simmons for $61 million. By strictly looking at the guaranteed dollars, the Broncos have already invested $63 million in their secondary with just these three deals.