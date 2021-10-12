Lamar Jackson arguably had the best night in his career in leading the Baltimore Ravens to a miraculous second-half comeback over the Indianapolis Colts. Jackson completed 37 of 43 passes (86%) for a career-high 442 yards and two touchdowns in the win, while also rushing 14 times for 62 yards.

Jackson became the first player in NFL history with 400 passing yards and 85% completion percentage in a game, but that only tells the tale of the incredible five-game streak he's on. The Ravens quarterback -- and arguably MVP favorite -- has thrown for 1,519 yards and rushed for 341 yards in the first five games of the season. Not only is Jackson the first player to ever throw for 1,500 yards and run for 300 yards in the first five games, he's also the only player in NFL history to throw for 1,500 yards and rush for 300 yards in a five-game span -- ever.

"It's one of the greatest performances I've ever seen. And it wasn't easy," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said regarding Jackson's performance on Monday night. "It wasn't like we came out just up and down the field. We had to overcome and fight through some things. He was under pressure, and he created plays with his feet. He threw the ball away when he had to throw it away.

"Once we started … When we were in that situation you're talking about, we went into our fast mode, no huddle, two-minute-type mode and just came alive – all of our guys did. All the guys who made plays and the offensive line, but it starts with Lamar [Jackson]. He deserves the credit."

Lamar Jackson BAL • QB • 8 CMP% 67.0 YDs 1519 TD 8 INT 3 YD/Att 9.1 View Profile

Jackson's 1,860 combined passing and rushing yards this season are more than 18 NFL teams, just another incredible feat for the Ravens quarterback. He's fifth in the league in passing yards and eighth in rushing yards. His 34 career wins before age 25 tied Dan Marino for the most in NFL history -- and Jackson doesn't actually turn 25 until January.

So much for defenses figuring Jackson out.

"We got the win," Jackson said. "That's all I care about."