Who's Playing

Kansas City Chiefs @ Las Vegas Raiders

Current Records: Kansas City 7-3, Las Vegas 5-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The Raiders will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will take on the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It looks like Las Vegas got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell 20-13 to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Meanwhile, it looks like Kansas City got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They took a 21-17 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Eagles. Despite 98 more yards than Philadelphia, Kansas City couldn't convert that extra yardage to scores.

Patrick Mahomes put forth a good effort for the losing side as he threw for 177 yards and two touchdowns.

The team's defense also tried their best in the loss by holding the Eagles to a paltry 238 yards. A big part of that defensive dominance came down to the Chiefs' ability to keep the quarterback under pressure: the team laid the passer out five times before it was all said and done. The heavy lifting was done by Chris Jones and Trent McDuffie who racked up four sacks between them.

Las Vegas' loss was their fifth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 5-6. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 13.2 points per game. As for Kansas City, their loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 7-3.

Not only did the Chiefs and the Raiders lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Going forward, the Chiefs shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by nine points. The Raiders might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.

Las Vegas lost to Kansas City at home by a decisive 31-13 margin in their previous meeting back in January. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Chiefs' Mahomes, who threw for 202 yards and a touchdown. Now that the Raiders knows the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Kansas City is a big 9-point favorite against Las Vegas, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 43 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Kansas City has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Las Vegas.