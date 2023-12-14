Who's Playing

Los Angeles Chargers @ Las Vegas Raiders

Current Records: Los Angeles 5-8, Las Vegas 5-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada TV: Amazon Prime Video

What to Know

The Raiders and the Chargers are an even 5-5 against one another since November of 2018, but likely not for long. The Las Vegas Raiders will be playing at home against the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday at Allegiant Stadium. Neither the Raiders nor the Chargers could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so it might be the defenses that decide this one.

Sunday was a slow day for Las Vegas as the team failed to score. They fell just short of the Vikings by a score of 3-0. Las Vegas just can't catch a break and has now endured three losses in a row.

The team lost despite holding the Vikings to a paltry 231 yards. A big part of that defensive dominance came down to the Raiders' ability to keep the quarterback under pressure: the team laid the passer out five times before it was all said and done. Leading the way was Maxx Crosby and his two sacks.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Los Angeles on Sunday, but the final result did not. They took a 24-7 bruising from the Broncos.

Las Vegas' defeat dropped their record down to 5-8. As for Los Angeles, they have yet to win a contest at home this season, leaving them with a 5-8 record.

In addition to losing their last games, the pair failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, the Raiders are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by three points. Bettors picking the Chargers against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Las Vegas is a 3-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 33.5 points.

Series History

Las Vegas and Los Angeles both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.