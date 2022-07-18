The Detroit Lions aren't expected to contend in 2022, but this franchise is on the right track. They have young talent on both sides of the ball, just added a hometown hero in Aidan Hutchinson and most importantly, found a head coach their players will march into war for every Sunday. The Lions still have one big question, however, and that's the quarterback position.

Jared Goff threw for 3,245 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 14 games played during his first season in Detroit while going 3-10-1 as the starter. He did complete a career-high 67.2 percent of his passes and had a 1.6 percent interception rate, but there's a reason why the Lions were picking No. 2 overall this offseason.

Head coach Dan Campbell is confident in his guy, however, and believes the Lions have enough pieces in place to help him take the next step this year.

"I think Goff's in a real good place." Campbell told NBC Sports. "Finished strong last year. I like the fact that we've got pieces around him that I think are going to help pull the most out of him. We've got some pieces here that complement each other that really will help him be the best that he can be. Listen, he's an accurate quarterback. That's what he does well. He can throw the football and he can put it right on the money."

Campbell has a point in saying that Detroit has acquired some pieces to help Goff. Amon-Ra St. Brown had an impressive rookie campaign last year, the Lions signed D.J. Chark in free agency and drafted former Alabama speedster Jameson Williams in the first round. Thrown in tight end T.J. Hockenson, and Goff definitely has some options on offense.

Goff found a rhythm towards the end of the 2021 regular season, as all three of his wins came in his final four starts. The former No. 1 overall pick will need to continue to build on that late stretch in 2022, because the Lions will have the opportunity to part ways with him next offseason, when his contract will carry just $10 million in dead cap.