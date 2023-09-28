David Montgomery had a slim chance of playing on a short week. The Detroit Lions aren't taking the side of caution with their No. 1 running back. Montgomery is expected to suit up for Detroit in Thursday's showdown against the Green Bay Packers, per NFL Network. The Lions running back is still nursing a thigh injury and was ruled as questionable for the game. He was limited in practice on a short week.

With Montgomery expected to play, he'll split ball-carrying duties with Jahmyr Gibbs in the backfield. In the last game Gibbs and Montgomery both played, the snaps were equally distributed, as Gibbs got 32 snaps and Montgomery 30.

Montgomery has 37 carries for 141 yards (3.8 yards per carry) with two touchdowns this season. Gibbs has 31 carries for 139 yards with no touchdowns (4.5 yards per carry) with no touchdowns. Montgomery has 18.5 carries per game while Gibbs has seven carries per game while he's in.

The Lions have rushed for 110 yards per game in Montgomery's two games and 115 yards in the game he missed. Essentially the run offense hasn't missed a beat, but it'll get a boost with his return against Green Bay.