If there's a passing record on the Detroit Lions, Matthew Stafford probably has it. Stafford, one of the greatest quarterbacks in Lions franchise history, returned to Detroit for the first time since the trade that sent him to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Jared Goff. Stafford ended up winning a Super Bowl in his first season with the Rams while Goff has helped the Lions win their first division title since 1993.

For all of Stafford's success with the Lions, he never won a playoff game with Detroit (0-3 in three starts). The Lions haven't won a playoff game since the 1991 season and are playing Stafford's Rams in their first playoff game in seven years (first home playoff game since the 1993 season).

Shouldn't have been surprising Stafford was booed when he took the field for the first time.

Stafford has the most wins (74), passing yards (45,109), pass touchdowns (282), interceptions (144), and passing yards per game (273.4) in Lions franchise history. For all Stafford's success in Detroit, facing the Lions in a playoff game had the expected reception.