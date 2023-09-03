Every year there are a handful of NFL prospects that garner the bulk of the attention heading into a given season. This year, Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is one of those talents that folks are paying a considerable amount of attention to, and for good reason. After all, Detroit took the Alabama back with the No. 12 overall selection this past spring, which was one of the more surprising picks of the opening round. Now, it seems like the Lions will continue to keep us guessing with Gibbs, specifically as it relates to his usage within the offense.

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson teased on Saturday that the Lions could get creative with how they deploy Gibbs, saying, "We might use Gibbs in some ways that people don't quite think we might."

Of course, Johnson's comment does get the mind wandering on what specifically the team may have cooked up with their new back. While he'll certainly be used as a traditional runner out of the backfield, there was already an assumption that Gibbs will be a featured piece as a receiver.

Could this unexpected usage have him lining up more as a slot receiver? Are they installing some sort of Wildcat package for him? We'll continue to guess until their blueprint for him ultimately reveals itself throughout the season. It's also not out of the question that there could be some gamesmanship on the part of Johnson, who could be trying to keep Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's head spinning as we inch closer to the Week 1 opener on Thursday.

Regardless of how they use him, Gibbs, who has been making waves throughout training camp, is expected to be a high-volume asset for the Lions. This preseason, he logged six carries and rushed for 19 yards while catching his lone target for 18 yards. The 21-year-old is coming off a 2022 season for the Crimson Tide where he logged 1,370 yards from scrimmage, which included 44 receptions.

Our CBSSports.com fantasy team projects Gibbs' 2023 season with the Lions to look like this: 683 rushing yards on 155 attempts with 6 rushing touchdowns, along with 45 receptions for 426 yards and 2 receiving TDs.