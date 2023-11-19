The Detroit Lions look to continue their ascent towards the top of the NFC as they host division rival, the Chicago Bears, on Sunday afternoon. The Lions (7-2) enter off a thrilling 41-38 victory at the Chargers, while the Bears (3-7) defeated the Panthers last Thursday night, 16-13. Detroit swept both meetings in 2022, 31-30 and 41-10. Detroit is 7-2 against the spread, while Chicago is 3-6-1 ATS in 2023.

Lions vs. Bears spread: Lions -8

Lions vs. Bears over/under: 48 points

Lions vs. Bears money line: Lions -415, Bears +321

Why the Bears can cover

Chicago welcomes back starting quarterback Justin Fields, who likely has much to prove in terms of his long term future with the franchise. Last season, Fields rushed for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns, a far cry from his 2023 line of 237 yards and one touchdown on the ground. Backup QB Tyson Bagent went 2-2 in four starts replacing Fields, though the Bears' offense is more potent with its starter at the helm.

A bright spot for the Bears this season has been the play of wide receiver D.J. Moore, who has 52 catches for 793 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games. In Week 6, with Fields at QB, Moore caught eight passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns. Their chemistry should be on full display against a Lions secondary allowing 231.6 yards passing per game, which ranks in the bottom half of the league. See which team to pick here.

Why the Lions can cover

Will the Bears have any answer for Detroit's thunder and lightning rushing combination of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs? Though Chicago has been second best against the run this season (76.0 yards per game), shutting down Detroit's rushing attack seems like a tall task. In last week's victory over the Chargers, Montgomery and Gibbs combined for 26 rushes, 193 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, including a 75 yard scoring run by the veteran Montgomery.

Defenses have no answer of late for Detroit's top receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown. He has topped the 100 yard receiving mark in each of the team's last four games, highlighted by an eight reception, 156 yard, one touchdown day against Los Angeles in Week 10. He now has surpassed the century mark in six of the eight games he's played in this season and stands less than 200 yards away from his second consecutive 1,000+ yard season. See which team to pick here.

