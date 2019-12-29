Lions vs. Packers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Lions vs. Packers football game
Who's Playing
Green Bay @ Detroit
Current Records: Green Bay 12-3; Detroit 3-11-1
What to Know
The Green Bay Packers' will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to the Detroit Lions' turf at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ford Field. Green Bay is cruising in on a four-game winning streak while Detroit is stumbling in off of eight consecutive losses.
Green Bay was expected to lose against the Minnesota Vikings last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The Packers were able to grind out a solid victory over Minnesota, winning 23-10. RB Aaron Jones was the offensive standout of the game for Green Bay, rushing for two TDs and 154 yards on 23 carries. Jones put himself on the highlight reel with a 56-yard TD scramble down the left side of the field in the fourth quarter.
The Packers' defense was a presence as well, holding Minnesota to a paltry 139 yards. The defense made life painful for the QB and got past Minnesota's offensive line for a total of five sacks for a loss of 17 yards. Leading the way was OLB Za'Darius Smith and his 3.5 sacks. Smith now has 13 sacks through Week 16.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 10-10 at halftime, but Detroit was not quite the Denver Broncos' equal in the second half when they met last week. Detroit came up short against Denver, falling 27-17. No one had a big game offensively for Detroit, but WR Kenny Golladay led the way with one touchdown.
The Packers are now 12-3 while the Lions sit at 3-11-1. The Lions have been eliminated from playoff contention. The Packers have clinched a playoff berth as the current second seed in the NFC.
Green Bay is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. Those brave souls putting their money on Detroit against the spread have faith in an upset since their team's 5-10 record ATS can't hold a candle to Green Bay's 10-5.
Green Bay got away with a 23-22 win the last time the two teams met in October. Will they repeat their success, or do the Lions have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $50.00
Odds
The Packers are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest NFL odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Packers as a 13-point favorite.
Over/Under: 44
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Detroit have won five out of their last nine games against Green Bay.
- Oct 14, 2019 - Green Bay 23 vs. Detroit 22
- Dec 30, 2018 - Detroit 31 vs. Green Bay 0
- Oct 07, 2018 - Detroit 31 vs. Green Bay 23
- Dec 31, 2017 - Detroit 35 vs. Green Bay 11
- Nov 06, 2017 - Detroit 30 vs. Green Bay 17
- Jan 01, 2017 - Green Bay 31 vs. Detroit 24
- Sep 25, 2016 - Green Bay 34 vs. Detroit 27
- Dec 03, 2015 - Green Bay 27 vs. Detroit 23
- Nov 15, 2015 - Detroit 18 vs. Green Bay 16
