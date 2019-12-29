Lions vs. Packers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Green Bay @ Detroit

Current Records: Green Bay 12-3; Detroit 3-11-1

What to Know

The Green Bay Packers' will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to the Detroit Lions' turf at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ford Field. Green Bay is cruising in on a four-game winning streak while Detroit is stumbling in off of eight consecutive losses.

Green Bay was expected to lose against the Minnesota Vikings last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The Packers were able to grind out a solid victory over Minnesota, winning 23-10. RB Aaron Jones was the offensive standout of the game for Green Bay, rushing for two TDs and 154 yards on 23 carries. Jones put himself on the highlight reel with a 56-yard TD scramble down the left side of the field in the fourth quarter.

The Packers' defense was a presence as well, holding Minnesota to a paltry 139 yards. The defense made life painful for the QB and got past Minnesota's offensive line for a total of five sacks for a loss of 17 yards. Leading the way was OLB Za'Darius Smith and his 3.5 sacks. Smith now has 13 sacks through Week 16.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 10-10 at halftime, but Detroit was not quite the Denver Broncos' equal in the second half when they met last week. Detroit came up short against Denver, falling 27-17. No one had a big game offensively for Detroit, but WR Kenny Golladay led the way with one touchdown.

The Packers are now 12-3 while the Lions sit at 3-11-1. The Lions have been eliminated from playoff contention. The Packers have clinched a playoff berth as the current second seed in the NFC.

Green Bay is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. Those brave souls putting their money on Detroit against the spread have faith in an upset since their team's 5-10 record ATS can't hold a candle to Green Bay's 10-5.

Green Bay got away with a 23-22 win the last time the two teams met in October. Will they repeat their success, or do the Lions have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $50.00

Odds

The Packers are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest NFL odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Packers as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

Detroit have won five out of their last nine games against Green Bay.