Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling was spotted slamming his helmet in frustration after Monday's 21-17 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. The reigning Super Bowl champions found themselves trailing in the final two minutes of the game. However, they nearly found an opportunity to come away with a win after Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tossed a pass that landed right onto Valdes-Scantling's hands and would have been the game-winning touchdown.

Unfortunately for Valdes-Scantling, he ended up dropping the pass. After the final whistle blew, Valdes-Scantling was visibly upset with himself.

Valdes-Scantling's frustration was understandable. After all, the veteran wideout got by Eagles cornerback Bradley Roby and had the ball right in his hands. The dropped pass was the latest in a growing list of missed opportunities among the Chiefs' wide receiver corps this season.

Despite Valdes-Scantling failing to come away with the catch, Mahomes took responsibility for the Kansas City offense struggling at times this season.

"I have no regret," Mahomes said. "I mean they triple-teamed Travis (Kelce) so I went to the guy that won down field and Marquez (Valdes-Scantling) won, he just didn't come away with the ball. I probably could have thrown it a little short, he was that open so you just have to continue to get better and better. Defense is keeping us in games and if we can find a way to just get a little better as an offense, we'll win a lot of these games."

Monday's contest marked the third loss of the 2023 season for the Chiefs, who now have dropped two of their last three games. The Chiefs will look to bounce back when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.