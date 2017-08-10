LOOK: Dez Bryant makes wild one-handed catch during Cowboys practice

After battling injuries for most of the past two seasons, it looks like Dez Bryant is healthy again.

The Cowboys wide receiver, who only caught 50 passes last season, is starting to look like someone who's going to have a bounce-back year in 2017.

Bryant has been one of the big stars of training camp doing things that we regularly saw him do the last time he was completely healthy in 2014. For one, he's taking guys to school. Bryant has spent most of training camp terrorizing Cowboys defensive backs.

Bryant struck again Thursday with an impressive one-handed catch.

And here's what happened when Anthony Brown tried to cover Bryant during practice Wednesday.

AMAZING

a·maz·ing - adjective

causing great surprise or wonder; astonishing.



"@DezBryant is just amazing!" pic.twitter.com/5CdkRDgbhb — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) August 9, 2017

The coverage was actually pretty good, the problem for Brown is that Bryant decided he was going to catch it and there's nothing the Cowboys cornerback could do about it.

After suffering through a 2016 season where he missed three games with a knee injury, and never seemed to be completely healthy, the 28-year-old is rearing to go this season.

"I feel great," Bryant said, the Dallas Morning News. "I've been out here dominating. I'm excited. I'm ready to go. I'm ready to see what's up. I'm ready to hit this field Saturday [against the Rams] and ready to have fun with my guys."

The Cowboys offense ranked fifth in total yards last seasons even though Bryant didn't have a big year, so it's almost scary to think about what it might do now that he's healthy.