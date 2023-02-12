Super Bowl LVII didn't even start Sunday night before Eagles coach Nick Sirianni found himself overtaken with emotion. Minutes before kickoff against the Chiefs, with Grammy Award-winning country star Chris Stapleton performing the national anthem, Sirianni could be seen with tears flowing down each side of his face.

Sirianni, 41, stood firm with eyes closed at the start of the anthem, but as Stapleton's rendition progressed, the Eagles coach couldn't hold back. It's possible Sirianni was finally recognizing the moment, having reached the NFL's biggest stage in just his second year on the job for Philadelphia.

Sirianni guided the Eagles to an NFL-best 14-3 finish before leading a pair of postseason routs that clinched a Super Bowl berth for Philly. He also oversaw Jalen Hurts' rise to MVP candidate in just the quarterback's third season.

Listen to the full national anthem from Chris Stapleton right here: