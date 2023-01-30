The Philadelphia Eagles are headed back to the Super Bowl after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday behind four rushing touchdowns. The Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII after the Chiefs edged out the Cincinnati Bengals on a last-second field goal.
It marks the second Super Bowl appearance in the last six years for the Eagles. Backup quarterback Nick Foles got the best of Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in a 41-33 victory in Super Bowl LII back in 2018.
The city of Philadelphia is no stranger to postseason success as of late. On top of the Eagles winning it all in 2018, the Philadelphia Phillies were in the World Series this past October before ultimately falling to the Houston Astros.
As such, the city is used to celebrating their teams.
So Philadelphia officials made the decision to grease Philadelphia's light poles in advance of a potential celebration on Sunday night, but it didn't seem to matter. Philadelphia sports fans have a reputation of being a different breed, and clearly nothing stopped them from celebrating the Eagles' latest accomplishment.
Here's a glimpse of how fans celebrated the Eagles' Super Bowl berth on Sunday.
Eagles fans are a different breed.
(via janine_ray/IG)
A stranger just came up to me, stared me in the face, came in for a hug and said with all seriousness “We’re going to the Super Bowl.”— Stephanie Farr (@FarFarrAway) January 29, 2023
Your Eagles fan mayhem thread begins now.
City of Philadelphia: “We’re going to grease the poles so don’t even try it after the game!”— Mekka Don (@MekkaDonMusic) January 30, 2023
Eagles fans: "OK"
A massive crowd of #Eagles fans gathered outside City Hall. Watch our LIVE coverage of fans celebrating HERE: #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/LUhOxPGjUI pic.twitter.com/mdwd0XfGrh— NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) January 29, 2023
STREET SURFER: Philadelphia Eagles fans took to the streets to celebrate after their team advanced to Super Bowl LVII, including one fan who took crowd surfing to a new level. https://t.co/sCknniYKeJ pic.twitter.com/qXIagC7SF8— ABC News (@ABC) January 30, 2023
It’s a sea of Eagles fans at City Hall 💚🦅 pic.twitter.com/TZijmgMlnL— Cindy Webster (@CindyWeb94) January 29, 2023
Thousands of fans crowd South Broad Street to celebrate an Eagles victory!!! We are seeing people climbing light poles despite the city’s best efforts to grease the poles. More coverage now on @CBSPhiladelphia. pic.twitter.com/qZmxEBUvVH— Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) January 30, 2023
#BREAKING Riot police disperse crowds in #Philly after thousands of football fans take to the streets to celebrate the #Philadelphia #eagles making the #SuperBowl after defeating San Francisco 49ers— TICKER NEWS (@tickerNEWSco) January 30, 2023
Source: @rawsalerts