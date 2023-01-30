The Philadelphia Eagles are headed back to the Super Bowl after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday behind four rushing touchdowns. The Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII after the Chiefs edged out the Cincinnati Bengals on a last-second field goal.

It marks the second Super Bowl appearance in the last six years for the Eagles. Backup quarterback Nick Foles got the best of Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in a 41-33 victory in Super Bowl LII back in 2018.

The city of Philadelphia is no stranger to postseason success as of late. On top of the Eagles winning it all in 2018, the Philadelphia Phillies were in the World Series this past October before ultimately falling to the Houston Astros.

As such, the city is used to celebrating their teams.

So Philadelphia officials made the decision to grease Philadelphia's light poles in advance of a potential celebration on Sunday night, but it didn't seem to matter. Philadelphia sports fans have a reputation of being a different breed, and clearly nothing stopped them from celebrating the Eagles' latest accomplishment.

Here's a glimpse of how fans celebrated the Eagles' Super Bowl berth on Sunday.