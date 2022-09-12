He may be one of the Seahawks' all-time great players, but on Monday night, Russell Wilson will be treated like any other visiting quarterback inside Lumen Field.

Ahead of Monday's prime time game, the former Seahawk and current Bronco received a chorus of boos upon entering the field for warmups.

While his decade-long run in Seattle is considered a success by all, Wilson has lifted the curtain in recent days while opening up on some of the issues that ensued between himself in the Seahawks. Wilson was reportedly unhappy with the team's play calling late in the 2019 season when he was in the middle of a possible MVP season. Wilson also recently confirmed reports that the Broncos had tried to trade him multiple times prior to finally pulling the trigger this offseason on the deal that sent him to Denver.

Wilson's departure and subsequent comments have clearly rubbed some of the Seahawks' passionate fan base the wrong way. That being said, Wilson will still go down as one of the best and most important figures in franchise history. He will surely be honored by the franchise in some form of fashion when he eventually decides to call it a career.

But for now, Wilson is playing for another team, which means that he will face the same hostility -- and likely more -- that every other visiting quarterback receives when playing in front of the 12s.